DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is unveiling a new blueprint to streamline the DC Universe across film and television.

The former Marvel "Guardians of the Galaxy" director, who also directed and wrote DC's "The Suicide Squad" and its spinoff "Peacemaker," shared the plans, which he put together with fellow DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, on Instagram Tuesday.

Gunn, noting that DC projects have been "disconnected" in the past, said, "It's one of our jobs to ... make sure the DCU is connected in film, television, gaming and animation. That the characters are consistent, played by the same actors, and it works within one story."

An early caveat was that films like Matt Reeves' "The Batman" or Todd Philips' "Joker" -- and their respective sequels -- are clearly labeled as "DC Elseworlds" to note they're outside the key DC continuity. This tag also applies to the animated series "Teen Titans Go!"

Gunn explained that four projects coming out over the next year remain on the slate: "Shazam: Fury of the Gods"; "The Flash," which Gunn called a "fantastic movie ... that resets the entire DC Universe"; "Blue Beetle" and "Aquaman 2," which he said will lead into the first chapter of Gunn and Safran's "eight- to 10-year plan."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, FILE James Gunn attends the Marvel Cinematic Universe press line during 2022 Comic Con International: San Diego at Hilton Bayfront on July 23, 2022 in San Diego, Calif.

The first chapter, Gunn revealed, is called "Gods and Monsters," and there are currently 10 projects in development that he said make up part of that chapter, not the entirety of it.

The projects range from animation to TV to film, including an animated HBO Max series called "Creature Commandos." Gunn explained that the plan is to "usually" cast actors to play characters in both animation and live action.

The live action HBO Max series Gunn laid out include "Waller," with Viola Davis back to play Amanda Waller; "Lanterns," focusing mostly on two Green Lanterns, Hal Jordan and John Stewart; "Paradise Lost," which will be set in Wonder Woman's homeland Themyscira; and "Booster Gold," about a guy from the future who uses technology to pretend to be a superhero.

Gunn teased that the "true beginning of the DCU" will happen with the film "Superman: Legacy," which hits theaters July 11, 2025.

Other films he announced were "The Authority," which Gunn called a "passion project"; "The Brave and the Bold," which will introduce fans to a new Batman and the Damian Wayne version of Robin; "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," based on the run of comics of the same name; and "Swamp Thing," which Gunn teased as a "horrific" origin story of the character.