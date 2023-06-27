James Gunn confirmed Tuesday that David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will star in " Superman: Legacy."
Gunn, the co-CEO of DC Studios, reacted to reports of the pair's casting in the upcoming film in a tweet, writing, "Accurate! (They are not only both incredible actors, but also wonderful people)."
Corenswet will play Clark Kent/Superman in "Superman: Legacy" while Brosnahan will play Lois Lane.
Brosnahan is the Emmy-winning lead of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" while Corenswet has appeared in multiple Ryan Murphy shows, including "The Politician" and "Hollywood," and starred in the horror film "Pearl" last year.
Corenswet will be succeeding Henry Cavill in the dual role as the last son of Krypton and his mild-mannered alter ego, whom Cavill first portrayed in 2013's "Man of Steel." Cavill went on to star in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and both iterations of "Justice League," with Amy Adams as intrepid reporter and love interest Lois Lane.
Cavill most recently reprised the character in a post-credits scene in 2022's "Black Adam," and the English actor later told fans he was happy to be back as Clark Kent/Superman, only for him to backtrack weeks later.
Gunn has teased "Superman: Legacy" as "centering around Superman's heritage [and] how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."
"Superman: Legacy," which Gunn has described as the " true beginning of the DCU," is scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.