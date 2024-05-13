Childish Gambino, the music persona of actor Donald Glover, is getting ready to hit the road -- but that isn't the only surprise he has in store for fans.
The rapper announced dates for The New World Tour, his first tour since 2019, on Monday.
The 33-city North American tour, featuring special guest WILLOW, is set to kick off Aug. 11 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and wrap Oct. 3 in Chicago. The tour hits such cities as Philadelphia, Atlanta, Boston, Nashville, and Seattle, with two-night stands in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.
He’s also set to bring the tour to Europe and the U.K. starting Oct. 31 in Lyon, France, and then heads to Australia and New Zealand, starting Jan. 28, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. Both legs will feature special guest Amaarae.
Tickets go on sale Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m., although fans can sign up for early access at thenewworldtour.com.
Glover also surprised fans with the announcement of "Atavista," a reimagining of his musical persona's "3.15.20" LP, which features two new tracks, "Atavista" and "Human Sacrifice." It is available now on all digital outlets.
He also released the official music video for "Little Foot Big Foot," featuring Young Nudy.