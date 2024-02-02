"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" are back in action.

The 2005 movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as married spies is now a TV show, streaming now on Prime Video. This time around, Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star as wedded secret agents.

Francesca Sloane, who co-created the series with Glover, discussed how the movie and show are similar, but still different, in an interview with ABC Audio.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine in a scene from "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." David Lee/Prime Video

"I feel like in terms of taking it to television, and taking sort of this very campy popcorn date movie, and really kind of leaning into the characters and the humanity and the in-between moments while still having, you know, the big iconic set pieces and whatnot, that felt like a really big swing and really challenging and really exciting to try and do," Sloane said.

It's a delicate balance Sloane said she thinks they managed to pull off.

"We do have really great foot chases and explosions and shoot-'em-ups and all of that," she teased. "But at the end of the day, what matters to us most is sort of the heart between these two people and their relationship."

"PEN15" alum Erskine, meanwhile, admitted she isn't sure she'd make a great spy in real life.

"I'm a horrible liar, so I don't know," she said.

"I find acting and spying to be very similar," she continued. "Like, they actually have a good crossover, and you're playing other characters and you are observing people very closely. So, maybe."