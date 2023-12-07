The teaser trailer for the highly-anticipated "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" series is here.

The series, which is based on the hit 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.

The show will be a departure from the movie's plot, with Glover and Erskine's characters playing a pair of "lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan," according to a synopsis from Prime Video.

The only catch: their new identities as Mr. John Smith and Mrs. Jane Smith.

"Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone," the synopsis continues.

"I have to be clear: I'm not in this for the romance," Erskine's character warns Glover's character in the teaser trailer. Still, their chemistry is undeniable, and as they put distance between themselves, bullets and bombs, they get closer to each other.

Blame it on the adrenaline or the exotic locales, but awkward silences between them lead to a kiss midway through the teaser -- and a dinner party question that gets a giggle from the pair: "How's the intimacy between you two?"

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine appear in a scene from the movie, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." David Lee/Prime Video

Later, Jane asks John in a private moment, "What do you think happens if we fail?"

"Our marriage?" he asks.

"Our mission," Jane responds.

The exchange dovetails into Prime Video's query: "What's riskier: espionage or marriage?"

"Atlanta" Emmy winner Glover co-wrote series, which also stars "The Batman" star Paul Dano and Emmy winner John Turturro, as well as Eiza González, Ron Perlman, Billy Campbell, Úrsula Corberó, Michaela Coel and Parker Posey.

The eight-episode "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" debuts Feb. 2 on Prime Video.