A series adaptation of the 1999 movie "Cruel Intentions" has been greenlit by Prime Video.

The new take features a new cast and follows "two ruthless siblings [who] will do anything [to] stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy," the streaming service said.

"After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they'll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States," Prime Video added.

The cast for the series order includes "First Kill" actor Sarah Catherine Hook, "Totally Completely Fine" actor Zac Burgess, "Gossip Girl" actress Savannah Lee Smith, "American Horror Stories" actor Sara Silva, "Yellowjackets" actor Khobe Clarke, "The Last Thing He Told Me" actor John Harlan Kim, "You" actor Brooke Lena Johnson and "Till" actor Sean Patrick Thomas.

"We are so excited to get to work together to continue the legacy of 'Cruel Intentions,' a film that remains beloved by so many -- including us!" the series' executive producers, Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher, shared in a statement.

"We promise to make this next iteration as fun, irreverent and boundary-pushing as the original," their statement continued.

The original 1999 film, based on Choderlos de Laclos' novel "Les Liaisons Dangereuses," famously starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Selma Blair.

Reese Witherspoon listens as Ryan Phillippe whispers in her ear in a scene from the film "Cruel Intentions," 1999. Columbia Pictures/Getty Images, FILE

It spawned a prequel in 2000, a sequel in 2004 and a jukebox musical in 2015.