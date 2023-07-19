Sarah Michelle Gellar is living la dolce vita on an Italian vacation with her family in Florence.
The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" actress, 46, took to Instagram to share a grid post and several Stories updates showing herself, husband Freddie Prinze Jr. and their two children, daughter Charlotte and son Rocky, having a fabulous time.
"siamo arrivati (let the Prinze family Italian adventure begin) #florence," Gellar captioned a selfie of her and Prinze Jr. on Tuesday, with the first part of her message translating to "we have arrived."
Throughout the day, the "Cruel Intentions" actress continued to post adorable photos in which she and her family pose for the camera around the European city.
- 1
- 2
- 3
In one snap, Prinze Jr. and Rocky can be seen looking out over a balcony enjoying the view.
Another shows Gellar, Prinze Jr. and Charlotte standing in front of a column and staircase.
A third shows the family of four pose for a snap with green hearts over their kids' faces. "La mia famiglia a Firenze Italia," Gellar wrote on the photo, which translates to "My family in Florence Italy."
Gellar and Prinze Jr. met on the set of the 1997 horror classic "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and tied the knot in September 2002.
The couple -- who also co-starred in 2002's "Scooby-Doo" and its 2004 sequel "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed" -- welcomed daughter Charlotte in 2009 and son Rocky in 2012.