James Gunn has confirmed two more roles in his upcoming film "Superman: Legacy."

"Vacation" reboot star Skyler Gisondo, seen currently on HBO's "The Righteous Gemstones," has been cast as over-eager Daily Planet reporter Jimmy Olsen, Gunn confirmed, while Portuguese model and former Victoria's Secret angel Sara Sampaio landed the role as villainess Eve Teschmacher.

"After auditioning hundreds of folks for both of these roles, we finally found perfect fits with both," Gunn, the movie's writer-director and co-CEO of DC Studios, enthused on Instagram Tuesday afternoon.

"Can’t wait for you guys to see them in action the summer of ‘25!" Gunn said, referring to the movie's release date.

In this March 22, 2018, file photo, Skyler Gisondo attends a premiere in Hollywood, Calif. | In this Oct. 2, 2023, file photo, Sara Sampaio attends a show at Paris Fashion Week. Patrick McMullan via Getty Images | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

A question mark still remains about who will play the movie's presumed big bad, Lex Luthor. Gunn hasn't confirmed a persistent rumor that Nicholas Hoult, recently seen in "Renfield" and the series "The Great," will be Superman's arch nemesis.

Several outlets have already confirmed it as fact that the English actor, who starred in "Mad Max: Fury Road," and as Dr. Hank McCoy/Beast in the "X-Men" movies, had the role, but Gunn is still mum.

Last week, Gunn confirmed María Gabriela De Faría would play the villain The Engineer, and in recent months added Isabela Merced to the cast as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner.

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan is playing Lois Lane to David Corenswet's Clark Kent/Superman when "Superman: Legacy" flies into theaters July 11, 2025.