Nicola Coughlan stepped out in a fabulous look Monday night for the premiere of "Bridgerton" season three, part two.
The actress, who stars as Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix show, wore a lavender silk organza mini dress with a red mikado cape from designer Sara Mrad for the show's Toronto premiere on Monday.
During the press tour for season three, Coughlan, who works with stylist Aimée Croysdill, has shown off plenty of stylish looks.
Coughlan also posed with her co-star Luke Newton, who plays her love interest Colin Bridgerton, at the Toronto premiere.
The trailer for the highly anticipated second half of the third season was also released Monday.
The preview teases plenty of drama and romance in the coming episodes.
"Bridgerton" season three, part two arrives June 13.