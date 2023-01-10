Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder will soon be parents of two.

In separate Instagram posts they both shared Monday, the two actors announced their growing family alongside a photo of Reed and her baby bump as she holds their daughter Bodhi Soleil.

"All I've ever wanted from the time I was a young boy was to have a big family," Somerhalder began. "Thank you Nik for giving me that gift. ROUND TWO HERE WE GO!!!!"

"Thank you thank you to this incredible human for the gift of life and love, for being the most incredible mom and working so hard to make dreams come true!!!" "The Vampire Diaries" star added, asking his and Reed's followers to send positivity to her during this time.

Reed, who is known for her role as Rosalie in the "Twilight" films, also took to Instagram to share her excitement about welcoming another child into the world.

"2023 celebrating life," she wrote. "Years of dreaming, manifesting and praying over this very moment. So much love. What a gift."

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder attend Maison de Mode's Sustainable Style Awards, June 26, 2021, in West Hollywood, Calif.

Reed, who has kept her family life private and has been open about creating boundaries with social media, thanked her followers for supporting her and what she chooses to put out into the world.

Reed added, "As all of you know, I have very strong boundaries with social media, especially when it comes to children… Thank you for honoring that, and for sending positivity and kindness and LOVE. Some things are too good not to share :)."