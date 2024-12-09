Nina Dobrev reunited with her fellow "Vampire Diaries" co-stars over the weekend.
The actress shared a joint video to Instagram on Dec. 7 alongside Kat Graham and Candice King from the I Was Feeling Festive 2 fan convention in Covington, Georgia.
In the video, the trio recreate a throwback photo of them from their "Vampire Diaries" days set to the song "I'm Just a Kid" by Simple Plan.
"We're still just kids," they captioned the joint post, which has been liked more than 3 million times by fans.
Dobrev played numerous characters on "The Vampire Diaries," most notably the lead role of Elena Gilbert, while Graham played Bonnie Bennett and King played Caroline Forbes.
The actresses starred on the show for all eight seasons alongside Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley from 2009 until 2017.