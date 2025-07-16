Nintendo has cast its top-billed stars for the upcoming live-action "The Legend of Zelda" movie.
In a statement shared to X on Wednesday, Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto said the iconic characters Link and Princess Zelda would be played by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth and Bo Bragason, respectively.
"I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen," he said. "The film is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 7, 2027. Thank you for your patience."
Link is the central protagonist of the hit video game series, who is tasked with saving his kingdom and helping Zelda, the Hylian princess of Hyrule.
Sixteen-year-old Ainsworth previously voiced Pinocchio opposite Tom Hanks in the 2022 Disney live-action adaptation of "Pinocchio" and starred as Miles Wingrave in "The Haunting of Bly Manor" on Netflix.
English actress Bragason, 20, previously appeared in the British series "Three Girls" and "The Jetty," as well as "Renegade Nell" on Disney+ and the 2024 British comedy horror film "The Radleys" alongside Damian Lewis and Kelly Macdonald.
"The Legend of Zelda" is set to hit theaters on May 7, 2027.