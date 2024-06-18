Nintendo fans were treated to announcements and trailers for games in some of the company's most beloved franchises during its latest Nintendo Direct presentation.
The video game company revealed new Mario and "The Legend of Zelda" games and debuted the first trailer for the highly anticipated "Metroid Prime 4: Beyond" during Tuesday's online event.
The presentation kicked off with the announcement of a new Mario game titled "Mario & Luigi: Brothership."
In the new game, the adventurous plumbing brothers find themselves on Shipshape Island -- part ship, part island -- and as they navigate the world of Concordia.
"Mario & Luigi: Brothership" launches on the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 7.
Next came the announcement that video game fans will be heading back to Hyrule in "The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom."
Eiji Aonuma, producer of the series, said, "This time around, Link has vanished. Now, it's up to Princess Zelda to step into the protagonist role."
He also teased "a new gameplay style that breaks conventions" from past entries, which was revealed during the trailer to be a device Princess Zelda receives to aid her on her journey: the Tri Rod, which she receives from a mysterious fairy named Tri.
With this gizmo, Princess Zelda uses an "echo ability" to recreate random objects -- like a table, a wooden box and more -- as well as monsters as she sets out to save Link and the entire kingdom.
"The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom" launches on the Nintendo Switch on Sept. 26, and will release alongside a new gold-colored Nintendo Switch Lite system, dubbed the Hyrule Edition.
Nintendo ended its presentation by revealing a first-look gameplay trailer for the long-awaited "Metroid Prime 4: Beyond."
The game's official synopsis reads: "The galaxy's greatest bounty hunter Samus Aran will embark on a new mission."
Nintendo's Shinya Takahashi said the release of "Metroid Prime 4: Beyond" is "planned for 2025, so please wait a little longer."