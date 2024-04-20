Nymphia Wind, who rose to fame on season 16 of "RuPaul's Drag Race," clinched the coveted title of America's Next Drag Superstar during the finale on Friday.

Making a quick stop at "Good Morning America" right after her monumental win, Wind spoke about being the first Taiwanese winner of the iconic show. "It's very important for me to represent my country," she said. "Because I love Taiwan, and to be able to showcase that on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' means so much to me."

RuPaul's Drag Race winner Nymphia Wind appears on Weekend GMA, April 20, 2024. ABC News

The climactic moment of her victory came in a the way of a lip-sync battle against Sapphira Cristál. During the finale battle, Wind wore a coat adorned with a playful bubble tea pattern, giving a nod to her East Asian heritage. As she shed her coat, releasing a cascade of balloons symbolizing boba pearls and paying homage to her cultural roots.

Throughout the season, Wind frequently showcased her talent by calling back to her Taiwanese heritage. She often wowed the judges with original designs, and affinity for the color yellow, such as a garment adorned with dried flowers, paying homage to Butoh, a Japanese dance theater form.

"I love drag because I'm able to create so many things and make beautiful things and to wear them as well," she said during her April 20 "GMA" appearance.