Disney revealed the official title for the third "Avatar" film at D23 on Friday in Anaheim, California.
The title of the highly anticipated film is "Avatar: Fire and Ash."
Director James Cameron and stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña were in attendance at D23 to celebrate the big reveal.
Following the blockbuster success of the first two films in the franchise -- "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water" -- "Avatar: Fire and Ash" will continue to follow Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) and their Na'vi family on the planet Pandora.
"Avatar," released in 2009, has made nearly $3 billion worldwide and won three Academy Awards.
The 2022 sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," earned more than $2 billion worldwide and won one Oscar.
"Avatar: Fire and Ash" is scheduled to debut in theaters on Dec. 19, 2025.
