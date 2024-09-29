Olivia Munn shared photos of her newborn baby Méi June Mulaney on her Instagram story over the weekend.
The actress posted a funny video on Instagram attempting to film her newborn daughter's breaths, but Munn's mom and husband, John Mulaney, crinkled food wrappers in the background.
In another photo, the actress appeared smiling, holding her daughter, one week after announcing the arrival of her newborn via surrogate.
"I can't believe she's here," Munn wrote over a photo holding Méi and smiling at the camera while seated on a sofa.
Munn and husband John Mulaney welcomed their second child on Sept. 14, announcing her child's birth via surrogate on Instagram last week.
"I am so proud of my little plum, my little dragon for making the journey to be with us. My heart has exploded," Munn wrote in her announcement.