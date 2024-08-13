John Mulaney is opening up on his recent marriage to actress Olivia Munn.
"I got married ... it's the best," said Mulaney about his nuptials during an interview Monday on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," where his mother-in-law Kim Munn was seated in the audience.
"Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I've ever done," he shared before explaining the differences between his and Munn's families.
"We're uptight about a lot of topics. Money, health, anything -- almost everything is taboo," said Mulaney. "The Luong family, they talk about anything immediately upon meeting you."
He described Munn's family as "the best."
Munn and Mulaney share a 2-year-old son named Malcolm, who they welcomed on Nov. 24, 2021.
Munn has shared glimpses of their family on Instagram, recently posting a cute video of Malcolm picking his fingers next to Mulaney, unwittingly making the same motion.
"Malcolm's been doing this since 10 months old but this is the first time I could capture it," she wrote of the video showing the father and son.
In September 2021, Mulaney told Meyers that he began dating Munn following a split from his ex-wife, artist Anna Marie Tendler, in 2020.
Since they've been together, the couple have supported each other through life's highs and lows. Munn revealed in March that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and underwent four surgeries. The "X-Men" actress has since said Mulaney was by her side through it all.
"He's honestly just the best human being. He comes to everything in life with so much compassion and understanding," she told "Good Morning America's" Michael Strahan. "But the one problem is that he makes me laugh so much, there's times I'm like, 'You have to leave the room,'" she added.