Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi is honoring her late mom in a special way.
On Thursday, which would have been Newton-John's 75th birthday, Lattanzi released her new song, "Phoenix."
According to a press release for the song, "Phoenix" was a song that Lattanzi said she played for her mother before she died.
"This song is so special to me on many levels," Lattanzi said in a statement shared in the press release. "My momma believed in me, loved the song, and I hope that when people listen to it, they will feel uplifted and fly -- like a phoenix."
The singer shared a snippet of the song on Instagram and added, "Happy birthday mama!!! This song is for you. My promise to you🙏🏻 I am flying and sharing my heart."
Newton-John, who bravely fought cancer since she was first diagnosed in the '90s, died on Aug. 8, 2022, at the age of 73.
Lattanzi's music is just one of the ways that she is remembering her mother. She continues to keep John's legacy alive through the "Olivia's Walk for Wellness" event, an annual 5K walk in Melbourne to support cancer patients' access to free, evidence-based wellness therapies at the ONJ Centre.
The singer said she plans to return to Melbourne again in October to keep her mother's legacy alive, according to a press release.
Listen to "Phoenix" below: