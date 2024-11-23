Fans of OneRepublic have a lot to celebrate this week! The Grammy-nominated band just released a new version of their hit single "Hurt," featuring country star Jelly Roll.
The original track first appeared on OneRepublic's latest album, "Artificial Paradise," which dropped earlier this year.
The collaboration with Jelly Roll includes a new music video directed by Isaac Rentz, known for his work on OneRepublic's "I Ain't Worried" and "Sink or Swim."
OneRepublic also revealed plans for their Escape to Europe 2025 tour, which kicks off on Sept. 18, 2025, at Dublin's 3Arena and spans 27 cities across Europe, including stops in London, Paris and Berlin, before wrapping up in Lisbon on Nov. 16, 2025.
Jelly Roll, who has been busy with his "Beautifully Broken North American Tour," recently earned nominations for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year at this year's Country Music Awards.
At the ceremony, which aired on Nov. 20, Jelly Roll performed an emotional rendition of Brooks & Dunn's 2005 hit "Believe" alongside the country duo, which earned him widespread praise as one of the night's standout moments.