For the 2023 Oscars, some stars turned the champagne carpet into a family outing, bringing their kids as their dates for the biggest night in Hollywood.

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Angela Bassett brought husband Courtney B. Vance and their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater as she wowed in a regal, purple gown.

Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Angela Bassett and guests attend the 95th Academy Awards Mar. 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Colin Farrell, star of "The Banshees of Inisherin," brought his 13-year-old son Henry. The two wore matching tuxes for the evening.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage via Getty Images Colin Farrell and Henry Tadeusz Farrell attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood.

"Puss in Boots: The Last Wish" star Salma Hayek showed up looking glam alongside her 15-year-old daughter Valentina.

Eric Gaillard/Reuters Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault pose on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

Jennifer Connelly, who starred in "Top Gun: Maverick," brought son Stellan Bettany, 19, to the awards show.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images Jennifer Connelly and her son Stellan Bettany attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, Mar. 12, 2023.

Andie MacDowell's daughter, Rainey Qualley, was her plus one on the Oscars champagne carpet.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Andie MacDowell and Rainey Qualley attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

Plus, these stars brought their siblings!

"The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal attended with his sister, Javiera Balmaceda.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Pedro Pascal and Javiera Balmaceda attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards, March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif.

Halle Bailey, who is set to star in the upcoming live-action film "The Little Mermaid," walked the carpet with her brother, Branson Bailey. The actress wore a Dolce & Gabbana tulle gown.