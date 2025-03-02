Love is in the air at the 2025 Oscars!
Hollywood’s biggest stars aren’t just bringing the fashion — they’re bringing the romance, too.
Celebrity couples are turning heads as they arrive at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday, gracing the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
From Emma Stone and Dave McCary holding hands to Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman sharing big smiles, these power pairs are stealing the spotlight.
Scroll down to see some of the sweetest moments captured between these A-list duos at the glamorous event.