The Paley Center for Media is set to recognize "Good Morning America" with its esteemed Paley Honors Award for the show's 50th anniversary.
"GMA" co-anchor Lara Spencer announced the show's recognition on Monday morning.
The award "recognizes individuals whose groundbreaking achievements in media have consistently set the bar for excellence," according to the Paley Center's website.
An announcement described the show as "a beloved morning institution."
"As the show celebrates its 50th anniversary, it continues to evolve while maintaining its reputation as one of the most trusted voices in media."
The Paley Center is also honoring Lynda Carter's portrayal of the legendary DC Comics superhero in "Wonder Woman" 50 years after the series' debut.
"This year marks the 50th anniversary of Lynda Carter’s groundbreaking portrayal, which brought Wonder Woman to life with strength, courage, and compassion in a way that resonated deeply with audiences," the Paley Center website reads.
The website states that the show's central themes represented a "powerful symbol of justice and integrity while empowering women and girls around the world."
Along with "Good Morning America" and Lynda Carter, the cultural institution plans to honor Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty owner Joe Tsai and filmmaker and author Crystal McCrary.
The group of honorees will be recognized at the 2025 Paley Honors Spring Gala in May.