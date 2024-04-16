It's the second generation of the McCartney-Lennon musical collaboration.

While it may not be another Beatles tune, James McCartney, son of Paul McCartney, recently released a new song, "Primrose Hill," which he co-wrote with his "good friend" Sean Ono Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

"With the release of this song it feels like we're really getting the ball rolling and I am so excited to continue to share music with you," James McCartney shared on Instagram.

His dad, Paul McCartney, weighed in on his Facebook page, telling his fans, "My son James has a new song out called 'Primrose Hill' - check it out! And lots of love to Sean Ono Lennon who co-wrote the song."

James McCartney is holding a contest in connection with the song, asking couples to share videos capturing "the essence of love and romance" in their favorite romantic location.

The videos, which are due by April 19 at midnight EST, must use the song in the background. Winners will have the opportunity to be featured in the video for the track.

For more details on the contest, click here.