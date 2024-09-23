Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal star in a brand-new trailer for "Gladiator II," released by Paramount Pictures on Monday.
"Whose head could I give you to satisfy your fury?" Washington's character Macrinus, a wealthy arms dealer, asks Mescal's character Lucius in the new trailer.
"The general will do," Lucius responds, setting up the context for a duel between Lucius and Pedro Pascal's character Marcus Acacius, the general who demolished Lucius' adopted homeland, Numidia, leading to his enslavement.
"I will have my vengeance," Lucius says.
Connie Nielsen, who plays Lucius' mother Lucilla, also appears in the trailer -- and drops the bombshell that Russell Crowe's character from the Oscar-winning 2000 epic was Lucius' father.
"Lucius, take your father's strength. His name was Maximus, and I see him in you," she says.
The action-packed trailer for Ridley Scott's sequel to his hit 2000 film "Gladiator" also features charging rhinos, decadent Roman-era costumes and a dramatic conversation between Macrinus and Lucius.
In addition to Mescal, Washington, Pascal and Nielsen, the film stars Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Derek Jacobi, Tim McInnerny, Alexander Karim, Rory McCann and more.
"Gladiator II" arrives in theaters Nov. 22.