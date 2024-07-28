Pedro Pascal, 'Fantastic Four' cast take stage as new title, other new films announced at Comic-Con
Marvel Studios' presentations at Comic-Con included a showcase with Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach from the just-rebranded "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" -- complete with their ride, the Fantasticar, somehow floating across the stage.
That film is due out July 25, 2025.
Another presentation featured Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, two of the stars of the February 2025 release "Captain America: Brave New World."
Ford said he was "proud" to be joining the other actors who have been having so much fun in the MCU, saying: "I wanted a piece of the action."
He also "Hulked" out on stage, in a nod to his character Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross becoming Red Hulk in the movie.
That film's Giancarlo Esposito was also there, confirming that he's playing the villain Sidewinder.
Marvel's spotlight also saw David Harbour, in character and in costume as his "Black Widow" character the Red Guardian, walking through the crowd to hype up "Thunderbolts," his team-up movie with other stars who were there, including Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
After a thunderous introduction, Harbour then broke character, saying to his co-stars, "Oh my God, you guys didn't dress up?"
Fans in Hall H were treated to a tease of that forthcoming film, as well, which is due out May 5, 2025.
Marvel Studios concluded the ceremony with the surprise news of Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom.
Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.