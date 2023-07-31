In 1991, just as "Pee-wee's Playhouse" ended, Reubens' star darkened when he was arrested in Sarasota, Florida, for masturbating in an adult movie theater. He ultimately pleaded no contest to related charges and was sentenced to community service but the wide publicity pummeled Reubens' reputation and prompted him, and Pee-wee, to largely withdraw from the public eye for a time. Reubens did appear in a few films and TV shows as other characters, most notably in the film version of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and as a recurring character in the TV sitcom "Murphy Brown," the latter of which earned him a primetime Emmy nomination.