The highly anticipated film adaptation of the bestselling novel, "People We Meet on Vacation," has four new cast members.
On Wednesday, it was announced that "Emily in Paris" star Lucien Laviscount and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" actress Jameela Jamil will be joining the cast.
Sarah Catherine Hook and Lukas Gage were also announced as part of the cast.
Jamil took to her Instagram story to share her excitement about the project and wrote, "It's so fun!!!!!" in text above a news headline about the project.
On her Instagram story, Hook wrote, "Bringing back romcoms one vacation at a time."
In August, it was announced that "My Lady Jane" actress Emily Bader and "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" actor Tom Blyth will play Poppy and Alex, the two main characters of Emily Henry's beloved romance novel.
The book follows Poppy and Alex, two best friends who live apart but reunite each summer for a weeklong vacation, "until two years ago, when they ruined everything," a synopsis for the novel reads.
When Poppy finds herself "stuck in a rut," she "decides to convince her best friend to take one more vacation together -- lay everything on the table, make it all right," the synopsis continues.
It hasn't been announced yet what characters Hook, Gage, Laviscount and Jamil will play.
Brett Haley is slated to direct the upcoming project.