Look, they did want to be half-bloods -- and now they are!

Walker Scobell and Leah Sava Jeffries star in the new Disney+ TV series "Percy Jackson and The Olympians," which premiered early on Disney+ on Tuesday.

Ahead of the premiere of the series' first two episodes, the pair spoke to ABC Audio about what it was like to bring the long-awaited adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book series to life.

Scobell steps into the main role as Percy Jackson and said it means a lot to represent the beloved character for a whole new generation of fans.

"I mean, I'm a little bit nervous because I want them to like it," Scobell said. "I really don't want to screw it up because I want to watch the show, too. Even if I wasn't going to get the part, I wanted to watch it anyway because I love 'Percy Jackson.'"

Disney's "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson. Disney

Jeffries takes on the role of Annabeth Chase and said her favorite thing about the character is her independence.

"It made me proud to feel like I'm playing a girl who is very strong and very tough, and will go out into the world and say, 'I'm not afraid of anything,'" Jeffries said. "It's very amazing playing that part because it builds that character into you."

Disney's "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. Disney

Series creator Jonathan E. Steinberg understands just how long fans have been waiting for an adaptation like this.

"I watched a family member who is a teenager and has a really special relationship with these books watch the first two episodes, and that was almost enough for the whole thing," Steinberg said.

"Just how important this is to people and feeling like when you're getting it right and they're feeling the things the book made them feel in all of the familiar ways and in new ways, it's pretty gratifying," he added.

A still from Disney's "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" episode 107 is shown. Disney/David Bukach

Aryan Simhadri also stars in the new series as Grover Underwood.

Episodes will be released weekly on Disney+.