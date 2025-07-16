Pete Davidson is going to be a father.
The actor and comedian is expecting his first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, ABC Audio has confirmed.
Hewitt confirmed the pregnancy news in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday.
The post featured several photos of the couple embracing, a video of the pair at one of Hewitt's ultrasound appointments, a photo of the ultrasound itself and a selfie of the couple wearing face masks.
"Welp now everyone knows we had sex," Hewitt captioned the post.
The model also included a screen grab of the viral moment from "Love Island USA" season 7 when Huda Mustafa told fellow Islander Nicolas Vansteenberghe she was a mother.
"Mamacita," Vansteenberghe says in the screenshot.
A representative for Davidson also confirmed Hewitt's pregnancy to ABC News on Wednesday.
Davidson had previously spoken about his dream to start a family while guesting on Kevin Hart's talk show "Hart to Heart" in 2022.
“My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It's like my dream,” Davidson said. "I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier."