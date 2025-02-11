Reformation has itself a new boyfriend.
Launching Tuesday, Reformation and Pete Davidson are teaming up on a collection of limited-edition sweatshirts and boxers just in time for Valentine's Day.
In a charming campaign video for the collaboration, Davidson proves he has the qualities it takes to be the "perfect boyfriend." It's "an accumulation of things," he says, like being reliable, loyal, and emotionally supportive. And it's landed him the official Reformation boyfriend title.
"Together, we’re reminding you of what makes a really great partner," Reformation's site reads. "With these reliable, sexy, 100% boyfriend material things. And we aren’t just talking about Pete."
The resulting collection features "Official Boyfriend" and "Official Girlfriend" sweatshirts and white rib knit boxers you can lounge in comfortably. They make great Valentine's Day gifts or gifts for your partner year-round.

