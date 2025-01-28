From heart-printed PJs to striped styles and more, there are many adorable Valentine's Day pajamas to cuddle up in this February.
Throw your besties a Galentine's Day night in with matching Ekouaer satin pajamas from Amazon. Spend Valentine's Day with your partner cooking, eating and watching movies in your feather-trimmed pajamas to make the night feel extra special. Feel pretty in pink wearing a set from SKIMS' new Valentine's Day collection.
Plus, we've found silky pajamas you can wear outside of the home: eberjey's "Love Edit" includes a red heart Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set, which you can wear as separates to create multiple looks. Pair the silk pants with a black tank and slingbacks, for example, for a casual dinner. Or, wear the silk long-sleeve top with denim or trousers for a romantic date night look.
Continue below to shop some of our favorite Valentine's Day pajama sets.
