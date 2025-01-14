From necklaces to hoop earrings, shop 40% off select pieces at Swarovski.
Swarovski, with its collections of jewelry, watches, accessories, gifts and more, now has a selection of featured products at a major discount. Opt for a pair of pink drop earrings for a Valentine's Day gift under $100, for example, or the Constella bangle with its brilliant-cut stones for a birthday gift.
If you find yourself in need of special occasion jewelry, there are plenty of on-sale pieces to choose from: The Mesmera set, featuring a pair of earrings and a pendant necklace, is an elegant option you can wear time and time again. The Idyllia necklace, "bringing nature to life with an abundance of cuts and colors," according to Swarovski's website, could look beautiful styled with a wedding guest dress for an upcoming spring wedding.
Continue below for more of our favorite finds from Swarovski's sale.
