Kacey Musgraves and Reformation launched a new capsule collection that showcases a blend of Musgrages evolving personal style and musical journey.
This 17-piece collection, inspired by the earthy aesthetics reminiscent of the English countryside, offers a fresh take on timeless fashion staples -- plaids, silks, suedes, and lace accents. The collection also includes shoes and boots perfect to pull your new looks together.
With pieces ranging from $28 to $498, this collection goes hand in hand with Reformation's brand guidelines of sustainable fashion, while also capturing Musgrave's distinct flare and take on style.
The launch of the fashion collaboration comes at an exciting time for Musgraves as she started the North American tour of her new album, "Deeper Well" earlier this month.
Scroll down to check out some of the pieces we are eyeing right now.
