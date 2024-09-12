Sometimes, the glam of the red carpet seems unattainable to those of us watching awards shows at home.
This year, however, some of the biggest celebrities appeared on the black carpet for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards looking glam as ever, thanks to a few budget-friendly products.
Celebrities like Teddy Swims and Sabrina Carpenter used bold nail colors to emphasize their already stunning looks. Paris Hilton went for a sleek hairstyle using the shine spray below from Amika. In case Chappell Roan's matte lip look was also on your radar, the lip color is from MAC cosmetics and is only $25.
With everything under $30, it's easy to bring celebrity-level beauty to your everyday routine.
Bold nail colors
Carpenter, Swims and Tate McRae all used OPI nail color to adorn their looks -- most of the polish colors are under $20.
Styling gel
Tinashe kept her hair styled and smooth at the VMAs with this product from Walmart, which is $2.49. Yes, you read that correctly. The styling gel provided long-lasting hold and shine, perfect for maintaining her sleek look.
Ultra hold hairspray
For Roan's performance look, stylist Dom Forletta used the Bumble and Bumble Spray de Mode hairspray to keep everything in place. If a performer can use this onstage and have everything stay put, it must be a must-have.
Shine spray
Hilton's hair was styled by celebrity hairstylist Eduardo Ponce. She used the Top Gloss Hair Shine Spray from Amika, which has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon and is under $30.
Bold matte lip
Roan rocked a bold, velvety lip at the VMAs using a matte lip color from MAC, delivering a rich, long-lasting color that added a striking touch to her look.