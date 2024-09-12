Sabrina Carpenter channeled not one but two blonde pop culture icons for her MTV Video Music Awards look.
On Wednesday, the "Short n' Sweet" artist arrived on the VMAs black carpet in a vintage silver beaded gown designed by Bob Mackie.
It's the same silver beaded Bob Mackie gown that Madonna wore to perform at the 1991 Oscars ceremony.
Carpenter and her stylist Jared Ellner tapped Tab Vintage, a celebrity-beloved company founded by Alexis Novak focusing on vintage clothing gems.
"It was originally designed for Madonna to wear to perform at the Academy Awards," Novak told Vogue. "It was inspired by Marilyn Monroe in 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' and made headlines when she wore it."
At the 1991 Oscars ceremony, Madonna showed up with Michael Jackson as her date, and performed "Sooner or Later," from her film "Dick Tracy."
To complete her look, Carpenter's hairstylist Evanie Frausto channeled Marilyn Monroe's old Hollywood glamour with soft curls and iconic bangs for the singer -- a similar hairstyle to Madonna's 1991 Oscars look.
Carpenter's big night at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards consisted of winning a moonperson for song of the year for "Espresso" and delivering a show stopping medley of her hit songs from her new album including, "Please Please Please," "Taste" and "Espresso."
The singer took to Instagram after the show and thanked her fans.
"Thank you to my fans forever and ever," she said.
She also shared another post on Thursday with photos from her performance and captioned the post, "thank you to my dream of a team/ my entire talented cast + crew for making this other worldly performance one i wish i could do over and over again."
"Really a night I'll remember forever 💎💎👽✨," she added.
See more looks from the MTV VMAs carpet here.