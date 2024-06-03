Catching up with Sabrina Carpenter live on 'GMA'
Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images
After teasing what appeared to be a new era on Instagram, Sabrina Carpenter has confirmed that new music is on the way.
Her new album, "Short n' Sweet," is due out Aug. 23.
"This project is quite special to me and I hope it'll be something special to you too..." Carpenter wrote in an Instagram caption. "I also have a surprise coming for you on Thursday night so keep an eye out!!"
The announcement comes on the heels of her current smash hit "Espresso" and her previous hit "Feather."
The album will be Carpenter's sixth studio album overall and her first since "Emails I Can't Send," which came out in July 2022.