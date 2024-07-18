Pink is proud to be Carey Hart's wife.
In a sweet Instagram post she shared on Wednesday which was his birthday, the singer penned a loving message for Hart, who she's been with since they were in their 20s.
"Happy Birthday to this beautiful, patient, loving, willing, adventurous, fearless, forgiving, loyal, frustrating, sarcastic, gorgeous, humongous heart of a man," she wrote next to a carousel of photos of them together through the years, him alone, and with their kids Willow and Jameson.
"No matter how many times life throws you to the ground, breaks you off or just simply tries to break you, you get back up, dust yourself off, and become better. You've healed your traumas, on your own, over and over. I watch you do the work, even after being abandoned, and you never let them win," she continued. "We're lucky enough to have you in our lives."
She then went on to list some of the things she loves about him, like that fact that he tells her she's beautiful "when I look like an overweight English bulldog with mange."
Pink concludes, "We love you Carebear. We see you. You're really amazing. Happy birthday."
Pink and Carey wed in January 2006 and share two kids: Willow Sage Hart, 13, and Jameson Moon Hart, 7.