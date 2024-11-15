Pitbull and Bon Jovi joined forces onstage at the 2024 Latin Grammys to perform their new song "Now or Never."
The track, a remix of Bon Jovi's "It's My Life," takes the rock classic and takes it to the next level thanks to Pitbull's iconic and infectious energy.
The duo performed "Now Or Never" at the 25th annual awards show, which took place Nov. 14 in Miami, Florida, and got the crowd up on their feet.
Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi's iconic lyrics are still there, but Pitbull adds his own flavor with lines like "Me, I'm a man of my word/ I live it" and " and "Just live your life/ like Frank Sinatra/ your way/ and have no fear.”
The music video for "Now or Never" features Pitbull and Bon Jovi performing together at Pitbull's Party After Dark Tour stop at New York's Jones Beach Theater on Sept. 12.
Pitbull called it "an honor" to work with Bon Jovi on "Now or Never" in an Instagram post.