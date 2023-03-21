The official trailer for "Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields" debuted on "Good Morning America" Tuesday, ahead of its April 3 premiere.

The upcoming two-part documentary from Emmy-winning director Lana Wilson focuses on Shields' childhood in the spotlight, shining a light on the sexual exploitation to which she was subjected as she built her career in the modeling and film industries.

"The entirety of my life, it was 'She's a pretty face' over and over and over and over and over again," Shields says in the trailer for the ABC News Studios project. "And that always just seared me."

“I'm amazed that I survived any of it.”#PrettyBaby tells the moving story of @BrookeShields discovering and embracing her own identity and agency as she was sexualized while coming of age and rising to stardom.



Documentary out on @hulu April 3.

The actress reflects on everything from her relationship with her late mother and manager Teri Shields and its effects on her to the reactions she faced when many films she shot as a child and teen were released, including "Pretty Baby," "The Blue Lagoon" and "Endless Love."

Those who were close to Shields as a child weigh in on the media circus that followed her throughout her adolescence and how they felt about many of her famous -- and controversial -- films.

"I just always remember thinking like I hope she's OK -- she was a young girl in an all-adult world," actress Laura Linney, a childhood friend of Shields, shares in the trailer.

The documentary, which premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in January, also explores Shields' experiences in college, painful experiences from her past, her struggle to find projects following her time at Princeton and how she eventually ventured into comedy and found her own voice as she grew older.

Hulu The Hulu documentary "Pretty Baby" about Brooke Shields.

"I was struggling to find my own voice," Shields says in the trailer, while reflecting on her journey to adulthood. "I wasn't told it was important to have agency. I found my confidence and thought, 'I can have my own opinion.'"

The documentary also serves as a larger reflection on how women are sexualized and objectified in society. "Holding a mirror up to a society that objectifies women and girls, her story shows the perils and triumphs of gaining agency in a hostile world," a press release reads.