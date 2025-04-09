Prince William and Prince George are cheering on Aston Villa away from home.
The Prince of Wales and his son, Prince George, were spotted cheering on Aston Villa on Wednesday as they took on Paris Saint-Germain in a Champions League quarter final matchup in Paris.
The father-son duo were seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder, locked in on the match.
William wore a long coat as he cheered on Villa, while George donned a similar style coat and a blue shirt with a plaid white pocket peeking out.
Before the game, William joined TNT Sports to discuss the upcoming match.
"I'm pretty terrified," said William, calling the matchup "a big European night for Villa."
He also shared he was following superstition. "I'm wearing all my lucky clothes and bits and pieces and done all my routines."
When asked by the interviewer if he was here with friends on a "lads tour" William responded, "Well, I got my son here as well, so I'm on best behavior."
He added, "I want George to experience a night out, away from home in a big European competition," he said.
The appearance of the Prince of Wales and his son comes almost exactly a year after the pair were seen cheering on Aston Villa in Birmingham, England, in another Champions League matchup.