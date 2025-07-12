Princess Kate returned to Centre Court on Saturday for her first appearance at Wimbledon this season, continuing a royal tradition that has long connected her to the iconic tennis tournament.
The Princess of Wales took her seat in the Royal Box to watch the women's singles final between Amanda Anisimova of the United States and Iga Swiatek of Poland.
She arrived in a white belted blazer and cream pleated skirt, accented with Wimbledon's signature purple and green bow pinned to her top.
Before the final, Kate met with ball kids, honorary stewards and members of the Work at Wimbledon program and Wimbledon Foundation.
As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate was on hand to present the championship trophy to Świątek following her dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory over Anisimova in the women’s singles final.
After the match, Kate was seen consoling a visibly emotional Anisimova, offering a few words of support before awarding Świątek with the trophy.
"It's wonderful to welcome our Patron HRH The Princess of Wales back to #Wimbledon 🍓" the official Wimbledon Instagram account captioned a photo of Kate on July 12.
The outing follows Kate's recent public remarks about the challenges of recovering after cancer treatment. During a July 2 visit to Colchester Hospital in Essex, she shared that the period following treatment has been unexpectedly difficult.
"You put on a brave face through treatment," she said. "But actually, the phase afterwards is really difficult. You have to find your new normal and that takes time."
Kate has been a familiar face at Wimbledon for years and has attended almost every tournament since marrying Prince William in 2011, with the exception of 2013, when she was advised not to travel late in pregnancy, and 2020, when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.