Princess Kate joined her husband Prince William, King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Tuesday as they kicked off France's state visit to the U.K.
The royals gathered at RAF Northolt in Windsor, England, to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at the start of their three-day state visit.
Kate stood out at the welcome ceremony in a pale pink Christian Dior jacket and skirt, marking the first time she is believed to have worn the French designer at a public engagement.
She accessorized with a matching hat by Jess Collett, earrings that belonged to the late Princess Diana and a pearl necklace from the collection of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Kate attended the welcome ceremony just a few weeks after missing the Royal Ascot races in June as she continues to make a gradual return to public engagements since announcing in January that she is in remission from cancer.
Kate has not shared details of the type of cancer with which she was diagnosed, though she has shared she underwent chemotherapy treatment.
The mother of three recently opened up about her recovery from cancer, describing the experience as a "roller coaster" in a conversation with patients and staff at Colchester Hospital in Colchester, England.
"You put on a sort of brave face, stoicism, through treatment. Treatment's done, and it's like, 'I can crack on, get back to normal again,' but actually, that phase afterwards is a really difficult time," she said during the July 2 visit, according to the U.K. Press Association. "You're not able to function normally at home as you were perhaps once used to."
Kate first announced her cancer diagnosis publicly in March 2024. She spent most of last year out of the public eye, and has gradually returned to public engagements over the past several months.