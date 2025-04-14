Kate, the Princess of Wales, is starring in a new short film highlighting the benefits of being in nature.
Kate has championed the natural environment and spending time in nature and gardens for several years, showcasing how nature can boost empathy, resilience and more.
"I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments," Kate said in a statement released by Kensington Palace. "Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world."
The 43-year-old previously released several video messages -- once while revealing her cancer diagnosis publicly in March 2024 and later during her cancer treatment -- in which she is outside and surrounded by nature.
She also stepped out to support the London Natural History Museum and its new gardens in July 2024 and spoke about the "power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy."
In addition to Kate, Dwayne Fields, the chief scout of The U.K. Scout Association, appears in the short film alongside several scouts near Lake Windermere in England's Lake District.
"I think it's really important for young people to have access to nature because it's a space where they can push themselves, they can challenge themselves, they learn leadership skills, spend time making friends and those life-long really great memories that we all hold onto," Fields said in a statement. "And I think if we can do that, we'll build up a generation who is passionate about our natural spaces and passionate about protecting them as well."
According to Kensington Palace, the scouts are between the ages of 10 and 15 and were working to earn their naturalist badges.
Kate is also a joint president of The U.K. Scout Association and has held the position since 2020.