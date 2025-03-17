Princess Kate participated in a beloved St. Patrick's Day tradition Monday after missing the event last year due to health issues.
Kate attended the Irish Guards' annual St. Patrick's Day parade Monday in London, an event she's attended regularly since 2012, making her absence at last year's parade stand out.
Kate did not attend the parade in-person in 2024. Just five days later, she announced to the world in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer.
Kate has not shared further details of her diagnosis publicly but said in January that she is in remission.
As her recovery has progressed, Kate, 43, has gradually returned to her public royal duties over the past several months, including attending Monday's parade.
Kate was named honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards in 2022, a role she inherited from her husband Prince William after his father, King Charles III, ascended to the throne.
Though William has joined his wife at the parade in years past, Kate attended solo this year.
Kate stood out at the parade in a green Alexander McQueen coat that she wore previously on a visit to Boston with William in 2022.
Following tradition, Kate handed out medals and presented sprigs of shamrock to her soldiers before taking the salute at the parade.
She was also spotted interacting with Seamus, an Irish deerhound who is the regiment's mascot, and sipping Guinness while talking with soldiers after the parade.
William and Kate's official account on X shared photos from the parade Monday, along with the message, "Happy St Patrick's Day! ☘️ Great to be back to join the Irish Guards for their annual St Patrick's Day parade here at Wellington Barracks. Proud to be your Colonel, and celebrate 125 years of the regiment with you today."