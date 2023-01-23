Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared some sweet photos from a day spent at the beach with her family.

The "Love Again" actress, 40, posted a collection of snaps with her husband Nick Jonas, 30, and their 1-year-old daughter Malti from their family day in Malibu on Sunday.

She obscured her daughter's Malti's face with an emoji, as she normally does in social posts to protect her little one's privacy.

The post comes shortly after Chopra Jonas appeared in British Vogue with her daughter for the magazine's February 2023 cover story.

In the cover story, Chopra Jonas spoke about her daughter's first 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit, the stigma she says she faced from using a surrogate and parenting alongside Jonas, among other topics.

She also spoke about why she is keeping her daughter from the public eye.

"I've developed a tough hide when people talk about me but it's so painful when they talk about my daughter," she told the outlet. "I'm like, 'Keep her out of it.'"

She continued, "I know what it felt like to hold her little hands when they were trying to find her veins. So no, she's not going to be gossip. I've been really protective of this chapter of my life with my daughter. Because it's not about my life only. It's hers too."