Priyanka Chopra Jonas is soaking up her first holiday season as a mom.

The "Quantico" alum, 40, took to Instagram on Monday to share a slideshow of photos featuring husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, 11-month-old Malti, on a trip to New Jersey, where Jonas was raised. "Perfect winter days," she wrote.

Chopra Jonas and Jonas, 30, who are both on their phones in the first photo, with the "Jealous" singer looking down at his and Chopra Jonas snapping a pic of them with hers. She teased him in the comments, writing, "Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie 😂❤️."

The other two photos show the mother-daughter duo walking through what appears to be an unspecified residential neighborhood as they are bundled up for the winter weather and taking in the Christmas decorations.

Chopra Jonas and Jonas, who married in December 2018, announced the birth of their first child, Malti, via a surrogate in January.