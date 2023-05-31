Tan France and his husband Rob France have welcomed their second child.
The "Queer Eye" star took to Instagram Tuesday to announce the couple had welcomed a son named Isaac via surrogacy over the weekend.
"Welcome baby boy #2, Isaac France, born this past weekend," France wrote. "He completes our little family perfectly."
He added, "And a huge thank you to our incredible warrior of a surrogate, for giving us the greatest gift one could ever give."
The post was quickly flooded with well-wishes and congratulatory messages.
Tan France's "Queer Eye" co-star Karamo Brown wrote, "So happy for the world to meet your new beautiful baby!!! What a blessed family! ❤️."
Fellow "Queer Eye" co-star and interior designer Bobby Berk wrote, "My babies havin babies 😍😍😍😍"
Tan France and Rob France couple welcomed their first child, a son named Ismail, via surrogate on July 10, 2021.
During an interview with "Good Morning America" last year, Tan France spoke about how much his life changed after he and his husband welcomed Ismail.
"I'm more exhausted than I've ever been in my entire life," he said. "I believe I've aged 10 years mentally and physically since we had the baby. It's hard to really focus on anything other than him."
"I love my job very much but everything you do becomes about your baby," he added. "It really changes how you live your life."