Investigation Discovery has just announced that Drake Bell, "All That" alum Shane Lyons and other former child stars will headline a fifth episode of "Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV."

The docuseries has shocked more than 16 million viewers with revelations about what allegedly went on behind the scenes at Nickelodeon in its heyday, including that Bell had been sexually abused by his former dialogue coach Brian Peck.

The all-new episode, titled "Breaking the Silence" and premiering on Max on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET, promises to "delve deeper into the toxic and dangerous culture behind some of the most iconic children's television shows of the late 1990s and early 2000s, including allegations of abuse, sexism and racism."

“Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” is to air on March 17 and 18 on Investigation Discovery. Investigation Discovery

According to Investigation Discovery, the new episode will feature former Nickelodeon child stars, including Bell, as some reunite for the first time to share their reactions to the docuseries, including Lyons.

"Building off the revelations explored in the first four episodes, award-winning journalist Soledad O'Brien will lead the conversation in the new episode to discuss where the industry can go from here," Investigation Discovery notes.

The docuseries producers say participants previously featured in "Quiet on Set" like Bell and "All That" alums Giovonnie Samuels and Bryan Hearne, along with new voices like Lyons, "will come together ... for an important discussion about the industry, then and now."

Bell, who starred on shows like "The Amanda Show" and "Drake & Josh," revealed on "Quiet on Set" he was the "John Doe" in the 2003 child sexual abuse case against Peck, which resulted in Peck being sentenced to 16 months in prison and registering as a sex offender.

In this Jan. 15, 2020 file photo, Drake Bell attends the opening night of "Rock Of Ages" at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood, Calif. Paul Archuleta/Getty Images, FILE

Bell's "Drake & Josh" co-stars Josh Peck -- who is not related to Brian Peck -- and Nancy Sullivan spoke out in support of him after his revelations.

Dan Schneider, the former Nickelodeon producer who is the topic of conversation for much of "Quiet on Set" for allegedly fostering a toxic work environment, has responded to the docuseries, saying it made him feel "awful and regretful and sorry."

Nickelodeon has also responded to the series, with the network saying it was "dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma [Bell] has endured."

Of the claims of a hostile work environment, the network told ABC News that while it "cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon as a matter of policy investigates all formal complaints as part our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct," adding that it has "adopted numerous safeguards over the years to help ensure we are living up to own high standards and the expectations of our audience."