Rachel Zegler celebrates 'Romeo + Juliet' previews in sweet post: 'Home will always be the stage'
Actress and newly minted Broadway star Rachel Zegler is celebrating the first performances of "Romeo + Juliet" on Broadway.
In an Instagram post on Saturday, Zegler celebrated the first previews of the modern twist on the Shakespearean classic, which she stars in alongside actor Kit Connor.
"[H]ow does it feel to get what you need? (it's a strange kinda rush)," Zegler wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from the performances at Circle in the Square Theatre in New York City.
"[I] have dreamed about being on broadway ever since i saw beauty and the beast at the lunt-fontanne when i was 4 years old," Zegler wrote. She noted that, although she always wanted to be on Broadway, "life had other plans for which i remain insanely grateful."
"[M]y love for making movies will never go away, but my home will always be the stage," Zegler continued.
In the post, Zegler also thanked the cast and crew of the show.
"[W]e are telling this story because we are living through times of worldwide trauma and desperately need to take an introspective look," she wrote.
The play's website offers a brief synopsis of the production.
"Left to their own devices in their parents' world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way," the summary reads.
The production also features music by famed singer-songwriter Jack Antonoff.
The show is directed by Sam Gold, who won a Tony for the musical "Fun Home" in 2015. The Broadway show officially opens in October.