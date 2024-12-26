A special look at Rachel Zegler singing as Snow White has arrived.
On Christmas day, Disney shared a clip of Zegler as the beloved Disney princess singing the song "Waiting on a Wish" in the upcoming highly anticipated film.
The clip also includes various scenes from the new film of Snow White as a young girl with her parents and Zegler running through castle grounds as she sings the ballad.
"I'm waiting on a wish / Beneath a thousand tree tops / And as a silver sky stops / I long to leave the walls behind me," Zegler sings in the clip. "Waiting on a wish / Holding out for someday / Hoping somehow, some way / There comes a miracle to find me."
"Snow White" is a musical reimagining of Disney's classic 1937 film. Zegler stars in the film alongside "Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot, who will portray the Evil Queen.
The official trailer for the live-action film was released earlier this month.
"Snow White" will arrive in theaters on March 21, 2025.
